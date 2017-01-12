Africa’s largest airline group, Ethiopian Airlines, will add Antananarivo, Madagascar to its 95 networks of worldwide destinations by March 28, 2017

Accra, Jan. 12, GNA - Africa’s largest airline group, Ethiopian Airlines, will add Antananarivo, Madagascar to its 95 networks of worldwide destinations by March 28, 2017.

A statement issued in Accra by Mrs Hanna Atnafu, Manager Corporate Communications, Ethiopian Airlines, said Antananarivo was the capital and the largest city of Madagascar.

It said the island nation was known as a “biodiversity hot-spot” as over 90 per cent of its wildlife was found nowhere else on earth.

“Madagascar is home to lush rain forests and is famous for its curious lemurs,” it said.

The statement said Ethiopian’s new nonstop flight would operate three times weekly to and from Ethiopian’s hub at Addis Ababa, where passengers could connect to and from cities throughout the world, including Washington, London, Frankfurt, Paris, Rome, Beirut, Jeddah, Cairo, Dubai, Delhi, Mumbai, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Beijing.

Mr Tewolde GebreMariam, Group CEO Ethiopian Airlines, said: “Ethiopian, as a flagship carrier of Africa, is pleased to add Madagascar to its wide route network.”

He said having started serving Africa seven decades ago with their motto “Bringing Africa Closer”, they were now continually enhancing their services and working to “Connect Africa to the World”.

He said as air connectivity was an essential cause and driver of a nation’s socio-economic integration, their new service would certainly contribute to a growing business and bilateral cooperation with other sisterly African cities.

The Group CEO said travelers from Madagascar would be seamlessly connected with Ethiopian Airlines ever-expanding network across five continents.

Ethiopian is a truly indigenous Pan-African global carrier that operates the youngest and the most modern fleet in the continent with an average aircraft age of less than five years.

