news, story, article

By Yaw Ansah, GNA

Accra, July 30, GNA - The second edition of Made-in-Ghana bazaar has ended with a call on businesses to export more goods and products to earn foreign exchange for the country.

The sector’s ability to export more products will have a rippling effect on the exchange rate, create jobs, encourage innovation and facilitate the growth of the economy.

Mr Mohammad Habibu Tijani, a Deputy Minister at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, speaking on Sunday at the end of the three-day event, said the growth of local businesses would position the country well in the global economy.

The bazaar, held under the theme: “Promoting made in Ghana Products Abroad”, was organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Ghana Export Promotion Council, Exim Bank with funding from GTP and B5 plus.

It was aimed at marketing products and services abroad to attract direct foreign investment and it is also serve as one of the many strategies being adopted by government to promote small and medium-sized enterprises and provide the needed platform to build linkages with diplomatic missions.

Mr Tijani said the event has been successful and has exceeded its initial targets from 200 to 2050.

He reiterated the call to patronise Made-in-Ghana goods to help promote the growth of industries in the country.

Professor Alex Dodoo, Director General of the Ghana Standards Authority, in a message read on his behalf, said the Authority would continue promote standards in the country through standardisation, metrology and conformity assessment activities.

He said some business with great potential have been identified and would be supported in the area of standards and enhance the quality to export their products.

A section of the exhibitors the Ghana News Agency spoke with said the level of patronage was good but urged authorities to focus on publicity next year to increase the patronage.

Mr Sylvester Odro, an exhibitor, expressed satisfaction at the level of sales saying the event has been very meaningful.

GNA