By Benjamin Akoto, GNA



Abetifi (E/R), March 03, GNA – The District Chief Executive for the Kwahu East District Assembly, Mr Isaac Agyapong has called on the academia to commercialize the entrepreneurial and innovative ideas of students at the various universities.

He said the time has come for all to come together to ensure that the innovative ideas of the students were commercialized and put to good use to create jobs for the people.

Mr Agyapong was speaking at the maiden edition of the student’s entrepreneurship fair 2019 organised by the Presbyterian University College, Ghana (PUCG) in partnership with the Kwahu East District Assembly and the Eastern /Volta branch of the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) at Abetifi.

The fair was under the theme: “Ghana beyond Aid: Promoting Students’ Entrepreneurial Creativity and Innovation among Students in Secondary and Tertiary Schools’’.

The fair was to showcase some of the young entrepreneurs on the Kwahu ridge as well as exhibit some products and innovations done by schools and individuals.

Mr Agyapong said such programmes formed part of the initiatives that would directly help the government to achieve the purpose of the ‘’Ghana beyond Aid’’.

This he said had necessitated his outfit to partner the PUCG to ensure that the President’s vision of achieving Ghana beyond Aid becomes a reality.

Mr Agyepong urged the students to take advantage of the opportunities at the national entrepreneurship and innovation centre, which targeted at providing integrated national support for start-ups and small businesses.

The President of the PUCG, Rev. Prof. Emmanuel Adow Obeng, said PUCG entrepreneurship cut across all the programmes that were being run at the university and it was the responsibility of the university to ensure that all the students were exposed to such activities.

He explained that, if some of the innovative ideas were properly incubated and expanded, it would go a long way to support the economy as well as reduce the graduate unemployment syndrome.

Rev. Prof. Obeng gave the assurance that the university’s management would support the School of Business and any other faculty that required their help to embark on such activities.

The Chairman of the Eastern and Volta Regional branch of the AGI, Mr Dela Gadzanku said his outfit sees academia as an important partner, therefore, the need for continuous collaboration to ensure a strong partnership.

He said the regional branch has established the young entrepreneurs round table on the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG), adding that, ‘’it is important that the potential future leaders who are the youth, incorporate the SDG’s in their line of work or enterprise’’.

