Sunyani, June 8, GNA - Mr Evans Opoku-Bobie, the Deputy Brong-Ahafo Regional Minister, has said the Ghana Oil Company Limited (GOIL) needs more customers to be able to contribute significantly to nation building.

He said as a wholly state owned energy company, GOIL could make meaningful contributions and give back to society there is an increase in the company's revenue inflows and profit margin.

The company, the Deputy Regional Minister said, could achieve success if the demand for its products increase as well.

Mr Opoku-Bobie advised Ghanaians and all stakeholders in the transport sector to develop interest and buy products from GOIL for the oil company to grow and compete in the petroleum market.

The Deputy Regional Minister said this when the oil company presented 100 hospital beds to the regional hospital in Sunyani.

Mr Opoku-Bobie commended the management of GOIL for the items and entreated other indigenous Ghanaian companies to emulate and contribute to national development.

Mr Martin Olu Davies, the Health, Safety, Security and Environment Manager of GOIL, said the company supplied the Ministry of Health with 1,000 hospital beds worth GHȼ1.6 million.

He said the company was following up to ensure that the beds were fairly distributed among the various regional hospitals for onward distribution to needy health facilities.

Mr Davies expressed optimism that with the provision of the beds, pregnant mothers would feel comfortable before and after delivery.

Dr Jacob Yaw Abebrese, the Medical Superintendent at the Hospital, expressed appreciation to the company saying the beds would be distributed accordingly.

He said the regional hospital needed incubators and patient monitors as well as other medical equipment and appealed to the company for support.

