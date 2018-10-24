By Gideon D. Ebbah, GNA Domeabra (Ash), Oct. 24, GNA – We need to join and partake in the global efforts geared towards avoiding food wastage, Mr Samuel Owusu Takyi, the Executive Director of the Kumasi Institute of Tropical Agriculture (KITA, has said. This could be done by augmenting efforts at addressing post- harvest losses, enhancing the food value addition chain - food preservation a

Domeabra (Ash), Oct. 24, GNA – We need to join and partake in the global efforts geared towards avoiding food wastage, Mr Samuel Owusu Takyi, the Executive Director of the Kumasi Institute of Tropical Agriculture (KITA, has said.

This could be done by augmenting efforts at addressing post- harvest losses, enhancing the food value addition chain - food preservation and individual attitudinal change, among other pragmatic steps, to help ensure food security, curb hunger and promote sustainable agriculture and rural development.

Alluding to a recent report of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), he said around 1.3 billion tons of food is lost or wasted, around the globe annually, representing one-third of all the food produced for human consumption.

Mr Takyi was speaking at a brief public lecture held on the campus of KITA at Domeabra in the Ejisu Municipality, as part of activities marking this year’s World Food Day celebration.

“It is a worrying irony that regardless of the world’s food production levels which is on record to be more than enough, hunger is still one of the most pressing and urgent development challenges facing nations, especially, the underdeveloped and developing”, he said.

The public lecture which brought together staff and students of the school as well as other members of the public was held under worldwide theme: ‘‘Working for a zero hunger world, call to action. Achieving the SDG 2’’.

Mr Takyi urged the public to change their attitudes both at home or public functions where food are served, by requesting or serving themselves with the quantity of food they can consume to avoid waste.

“Let’s also make it a home management practice to not to throw away food leftovers but preserve them by either freezing to be reheated for later use, or use them as simple recipes in another meal”, he said.

Mr Takyi said KITA is committed to awareness creation and actions that promote and ensure food security, nutritious diet and sustainable agriculture.

Mr Abdul-Razak Salifu, the President of the Student Representative Council (SRC) of KITA, urged the youth to support and participate in the process of ending and avoiding food wastage in the country.

GNA