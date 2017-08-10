Accra, Aug. 10, GNA - A leading IT and system integration company, JETHRO, has chosen Ghana as the latest location for its ambitious expansion plans within the continent. To celebrate the launch of JETHRO in Ghana, the company organised an event on the theme: “Delivering Banking Innovation through Technology,” Speaking on the theme, Mr Oluseyi Ajagbule, Director, Technical Services Jethro,

Speaking on the theme, Mr Oluseyi Ajagbule, Director, Technical Services Jethro, said Banks must position themselves through adoption of innovative and customer focused delivery to be able to survive the completion.

He said Fintech and payments innovations were currently creating disruption in the global e-commerce.

He said Fintech had taken over the retail banking space, necessitating the need for banks to adopt innovative approaches to survive.

More than 50 guests gathered in Accra to learn more about digital transformation in banking and the world of analytics.

Chief Executive Officer of JETHRO, Remi Babatunde said: “The opening of a new office in Accra is the latest addition to the continuous drive by JETHRO to deliver excellence in all areas of our engagement with our clients.”

He said: “While we remain headquartered in London, we have chosen to serve Africa and our presence in Zimbabwe, Kenya, Nigeria and now Ghana is testimony to our drive to be closer to our clients as well as reduce the costs of our engagements.”

JETHRO offers specialist IT services and products, which complement core banking solutions in Business Intelligence, Agency Banking Product, Integration of CBS (Core Banking System) to peripheral systems for some of the world’s largest financial institutions.

Apart from the financial institutions, JETHRO also provides management system solutions to the insurance, human resources, and other sectors.

