By Eunice TekieTei, GNA

Abetifi (E/R), May 19, GNA - Mr Isaac Agyapong, the Kwahu East District Chief Executive (DCE) has announced that the assembly has raised 50,000 cashew seedlings to be distributed to farmers to promote the government's Planting for Export and Rural Development Programme.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Abetifi, he said this year would see a massive increment and distribution of the cashew seedlings as more farmers had developed interest in the programme.

He said the district was not only producing cashew seedlings, but would also be producing tomatoes and cocoa to ensure that other farmers also had access to the programme.

The DCE expressed satisfaction about the maintenance of last year's beneficiary farmers after going round to inspect and monitor their farms.

He indicated that, the assembly would also be raising cocoa and tomatoes seedlings at Akwasiho and Kwahu Tafo that would be distributed to some registered agro-chemical centres across the district for beneficiary farmers to have access to them.

He urged farmers in the area to take advantage of the PERD programme to get registered with the Agricultural Department in order to be supplied the cashew seedlings.

Mr Agyapong called on investors to partner the Agricultural Department in selling and buying of the produce after harvest.

This, he explained would help farmers to produce on large quantity and to help create jobs for others, especially the youth in the area.

