Accra, June 21, GNA - Kosmos Energy Ghana, a leading independent oil and gas exploration and production company, has presented a cheque for GH¢35,000.00 to Agrihouse Foundation, organisers of the eight pre-harvest agribusiness exhibition and conference.

The cheque presentation is part of Kosmos Energy's commitment to the agriculture sector as demonstrated through its flagship Corporate Social Responsibility - the Kosmos Innovation Centre (KIC).

Mr Joe Mensah, the Vice President and Country Manager of Kosmos Energy, presenting the cheque said ‘Agrihouse’ was doing a good job and therefore needed a push for sustainability, adding that, the partnership was something that needed to be supported continuously.

He noted that the company was committed to changing the face of agriculture in the country although it was an oil and gas producing company.

He said the giant oil producing company decided to initiate the KIC programme more than two years ago to entice the youth to venture into agriculture through the introduction of innovative ways of utilising numerous opportunities in the sector.

Mr Mensah urged the youth to take advantage of the KIC programme since it presented them with opportunities to own their businesses to assist the agriculture sector through the creation of innovative agribusinesses.

He said the company brought forth ‘Agritech Challenge’ under the KIC programme because “We want to do something out of our core competency that will be impactful and also help to generate something positive for the country”.

He noted that agriculture sector had been a major contributor to the country’s economy but its contribution had declined over the years and therefore the need to find alternative ways of bringing it back to its significant position.

Mr Mensah indicated that technology was introduced into the KIC programme because it was designed to target the youth, encouraging them to marry technology with agriculture for profitability.

He noted the oil and gas company would continue building innovators in the sector with the KIC for some time and after it had succeeded the programme would refocus on developing another important sector like health and education.

Ms Alberta Nana Akyaa Akosa, the Executive Director of Agrihouse Foundation, commended Kosmos Energy Ghana for the sponsorship package and its commitment to develop the agriculture sector of the Ghanaian economy.

She called on other businesses to support the Foundation to host a successful and impactful eighth edition of the agribusiness exhibition and conference coming off from October 3 to 5, 2018 at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in Tamale.

She encouraged stakeholders to participate, network and explore business opportunities at the event which would see more than 2000 agribusinesses exhibiting during the period.

The event will feature training programmes, workshops, field demonstrations, innovations and exhibitions, showcasing companies and organisations in the areas of seeds and seed production, fertilizer, finance, fisheries, storage, machinery, packaging and processing, food, innovation, ICT, Government agencies, development partners, farmers and farming associations.

The Pre-harvest event has over the last seven years, been fully organised by the United States Agency for International Development - Agricultural Development and Value Chain Enhancement (USAID-ADVANCE) project but for scaling up and sustainability sake, it was handed over to the Agrihouse Foundation with World Food Programme as an organising partner.

Two weeks ago, Yara Ghana, took their turn, to commit financially and technically to support the pre-harvest event.

