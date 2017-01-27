Accra, Jan. 27, GNA - To mark the celebration of its 40th anniversary, Kenya Airways is offering Ghanaian travelers up to 40 per cent discount on tickets to various destinations across its network. The offer also includes a special US$1977 price for its business class tickets to Europe-Paris, London and Amsterdam. Kenya Airways Managing Director and Chief Executive, Mbuvi Ngunze, in a statement

Accra, Jan. 27, GNA - To mark the celebration of its 40th anniversary, Kenya Airways is offering Ghanaian travelers up to 40 per cent discount on tickets to various destinations across its network.



The offer also includes a special US$1977 price for its business class tickets to Europe-Paris, London and Amsterdam.

Kenya Airways Managing Director and Chief Executive, Mbuvi Ngunze, in a statement issued and copied to the Ghana News Agency stated: "We sincerely thank everyone who has been part of this journey in the past and today, and we look forward to many more years of being the pride of Africa".

He further reiterated Kenya Airways' commitment to continue serving the region, promoting trade, and offering quality service to its guests.

The airline launched its inaugural flight on February 4, 1977, two weeks after the company was incorporated on January 22, 1977.

From humble beginnings, Kenya Airways has grown to become a leading player in Africa connecting the region to the World and the World to Africa through its hub in Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), Nairobi.

Over the last four decades, Kenya Airways has emerged as an important economic driver in Kenya and the East African region as a whole.

GNA