By Stephen Asante, GNA



Kumasi, March 03, GNA - Messrs Contracta Engineering Limited, the Brazilian construction firm executing the Kejetia/Central Market Redevelopment Project, has confirmed that work on the first phase was about 99 per cent complete.

The multi-million dollar project, one of the most sophisticated contemporary markets in the West African sub-Region, is expected to improve revenue generation when opened to the public.

The first phase provides room for facilities including police and fire installations, clinic, post office and waste management system, prayer room, bus terminal, educational Unit and stores.

"We are almost finished with work on the first phase. What is left to be done is the installation of fire extinguishers and other finishing touches," Mr. Carlos Gala, the Project Manager, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Kumasi.

The project, which commenced about three years ago, is also being constructed to decongest the Central Business District (CBD), which boasts of the largest open market in the sub-Region.

Covering a landmass of about 152, 000 square metres, the state-of-the-art facility called 'Kumasi City Market', contains more than eight thousand stores.

Mr. Gala indicated that approval had been given for only 'Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) to operate within the bus terminal of the Market for efficient management of the traffic system.

"The arrangement is that, only 120 cars could operate at the terminal at a time," he told the GNA.

Meanwhile, arterial roads linking the project, which hitherto, were closed to traffic had all been opened as preparations are underway to inaugurate the Market soon.

