By Priscilla S. Djentuh/ Theophania Dzadza, GNA

Accra, Dec. 22, GNA – Traders in jewellery and hair products at the Makola Market have expressed satisfaction with the increase in sales this festive season compared to that of previous years.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency, Madam Charlotte Quaye, a trader in jewellery, said business was booming and she was happy customers were patronising her products despite complaints about financial challenges.

Mr Thomas Asante, another jewellery dealer, said sales had increased rapidly this festive season as most men came to the shop with their wives and children to buy for them.

He expressed optimism that business would continue to blossom in the coming years.

The GNA also observed that customers were buying more of hair products during its market survey.

According to Abena Osei, a trader in hair products, some of the customers bought in bulk or retail according to their needs and expressed optimism of making a fortune from her sales this season.

Meanwhile Mr Larwe King of T. Chandirams and Company Ghana Limited, who deals in plastics materials including chairs, laundry baskets, hair rollers, ice cooler and bowls also expressed content about the sales.

Traders in shoes, bags and children’s clothes also expressed fulfillment about better sales this season.

However, food stuff sellers especially in tomato were disappointed with the sales in the market saying though there were many people in the market they were not patronising the food stuffs.

Fredrick Abubakar, who deals in livestock, said business was better last year than this year because customers only asked for the price of the animals and moved on without buying.

“Others are asking for a far cheaper price which may reduce my capital base if granted,’’ he added.

Mr Kwamena Kusi, a dealer in men’s African wear, complained of low sales this year as compared to satisfactory sales in previous years.

