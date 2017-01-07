President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says he would protect the public purse by insisting on value for money in all transactions.

By Joyce Danso, GNA

Accra Jan. 7, GNA - President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says he would protect the public purse by insisting on value for money in all transactions.

“We must restore integrity in public life. State coffers are not for the party that wins an election but resources are for country’s social economic development.”

President said public service is not an avenue for politicians to make money- money is to be made by private sector for the public.

These were contained in President Akufo Addo’s inaugural speech after he was sworn-in as the 5th President of the Ghana, at the Black Stars Square on Saturday.

President Akufo Addo, said the change that the country voted for must commence with every individual noting that “it is time to define what being a Ghanaian ought to mean. Being a Ghanaian must mean you sign up to a definable code of conduct”.

He said it is time for the Ghanaian to imagine and dream again and be responsible citizens adding that after 60 years of Ghana’s existence, the country could no longer have an excuse to be poor.

GNA