Accra, Aug. 2, GNA - Huawei, a technology firm has announced that its business results for the first half of 2019 saw revenue of $58.34 billion, a 23.2 per cent increase over the same period last year.

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency said the company's net profit margin for 2019 was 8.7 per cent.

It quoted the company’s Chairman, Mr Liang Hua, as saying that it operations were going on smoothly and the organization was as sound as ever.

The statement said with effective management and an excellent performance across all financial indicators, Huawei's business had remained robust in the first half of 2019.

It noted that in Huawei's carrier business sales revenue reached USD $21.29 billion, with steady growth in production and shipment of equipment for wireless networks, optical transmission, data communications, IT, and related product domains.

To date, the statement said Huawei had secured 50 commercial 5G contracts and had shipped more than 150,000 base stations to markets around the world.

According to the statement, Huawei's enterprise business sales revenue was $4.59 billion while its consumer business sales revenue hit USD $32.1billion.

It said the smartphone shipments reached 118 million units, up 24 per cent year on year and that the company also saw rapid growth in its shipments of tablets, PCs, and wearables.

The statement said Huawei had begun to scale its device ecosystem to deliver a more seamless intelligent experience across all major user scenarios.

It said, "Revenue grew fast up through May. Given the foundation we laid in the first half of the year, we continue to see growth even after we were added to the entity list. That's not to say we don't have difficulties ahead. We do, and they may affect the pace of our growth in the short term.

"But we will stay the course. We are fully confident in what the future holds, and we will continue investing as planned – including a total of USD $17.44 billion in R&D this year. We'll get through these challenges, and we're confident that Huawei will enter a new stage of growth after the worst of this is behind us."

It gave an assurance that Huawei would continue to enhance its ICT portfolio across multiple domains, including cloud, artificial intelligence, campus networks, data centers, Internet of Things, and intelligent computing.

The statement noted that the company would remain a trusted supplier for government and utility customers, as well as customers in commercial sectors like finance, transportation, energy, and automobile.

GNA