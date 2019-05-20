news, story, article

Accra, May 20, GNA - HR Focus, in partnership with Standard Chartered, has launched the final phase of this year’s HR Focus Business Challenge.

Eight universities are competing in the Business Challenge, which seeks to unearth the entrepreneurial potential and create an avenue for shared learning among students.

The five-month long challenge will give university students the opportunity to have first-hand exposure in solving real life business cases.

The winners are expected to receive, among others, cash prizes and development opportunities.

Speaking at the launch of the challenge, Mrs. Millicent Clarke, the Regional Head of HR, Talent and Learning for Africa and Middle East emphasised the Bank’s commitment to the growth of the country through the development of future leaders.

“An important element of this challenge is your ability to connect your various networks to our SC Mobile platform. As you are aware, the SC Mobile app is the best banking app in Ghana today,” she said

Mrs Clarke urged the students to be ambitious in their chosen careers adding that, “if you want to play, you make sure you show up on the field of play and score.”

Dr Mrs. Ellen Hagan, Founder and Director – L’AINE Services Ltd, publishers of HR Focus magazine, applauded the students for having made it through the preliminary stage and encouraged them to each give off their best in order to emerge winners.

“For an event that began just three years ago, we are proud of the partnerships and support we have received, and are very excited about our partnership with Standard Chartered Bank. Standard Chartered Bank has had a great impact on the human resource of this country, making this partnership even more solid,” she said.

Present at the launch event were; representatives of the eight schools – Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Pentecost University, University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), KAAF University, Ashesi University, University of Ghana Business School (UGBS), Wisconsin University and All Nations University.

GNA