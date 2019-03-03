news, story, article

Accra, March 3, GNA - Guinness Ghana Breweries Limited has launched a campaign to celebrate Ghana's 62nd independence anniversary and to reward consumers of the Guinness stout.



Dubbed:”1759 celebrates 1957”, the four-month promotion, which runs from March 1 to June 30, would give away a total of 2.5 million cedis in prizes.

Marketing Manager of Guinness Ghana Breweries Limited, Ms Lesego Lebogang Mohale said, the company would give away a million cedis in cash prizes, 620,000 bottles of free Guinness and half a million of airtime on all the telecommunications networks.

“Guinness Ghana Breweries Limited has once again proven to be Ghana's favourite stout with the launch of a national consumer promotion. The campaign is aimed at giving Ghanaians an opportunity to win a share of GHS1 million and millions in instant prizes including 620,000 free bottles of Guinness as the nation celebrates 62 years of Independence,” she said.

“As an iconic brand that was established in 1759, we recognize the strives of our fore fathers in the struggle for Independence in 1957 and we designed this promotion to celebrate the incredible people and culture of Ghana, the motherland.”

“By this, we have also designed a special limited edition celebratory label, which contains 62 icons and landmarks that truly celebrate what it means to be Ghanaian,” she added.

During the campaign period, consumers will have to look out for the limited edition celebratory bold Guinness FES nationwide, look under the crown and text a code discovered to the Short Code “1759” to all networks and be one of the 88,000 weekly winners.

"We’ll also be rewarding a lucky consumer per month with GH¢5, 000.00. In addition, there are also 620,000 free Guinness bottles up for grabs so if you get a crown that says free drink underneath, simply hand it over to the bar staff and you will be rewarded with a free Guinness”.

Leticia Teiko Insaidoo, the Customer Marketing Director, said the company is confident about the promotion and would look out for innovative ways to create memorable experience.

GNA