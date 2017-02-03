



By Prince Acquah, GNA Koforidua (E/R), Feb 03, GNA - The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has vowed to stop all unauthorized operators in the hospitality industry.

Mr. Fredrick Adjei-Rudolph, the Eastern Regional Manager, said they were determined to ensure that acceptable standards were maintained.

The pledge comes on the heels of the closure of 16 hotels and hostels in the region by the Authority.

He told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the affected facilities were operating illegally – had not received the authorization from the appropriate state institutions to operate.

Mr. Adjei-Rudolph said the exercise would continue to bring sanity and assure people who patronized these facilities of their safety.

He advised Ghanaians to mark this year’s Valentine Day by consuming more chocolate because of the health benefits.

“Chocolate, a healthy gift of love” is the theme chosen for this year’s celebration of the day.

