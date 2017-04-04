Accra, April 4, GNA - The main index of the Ghana Stock Exchange, the GSE-Composite Index rose 9.4 points on Tuesday buoyed by gains in the financial and energy stocks to close at 1,874.41 points. The GSE-Financial Stock Index, which measures the performance of the financial stocks, also went up 11.6 points led by heavyweight Ecobank Transnational incorporated to close 1,776.92 points The rise b

The GSE-Financial Stock Index, which measures the performance of the financial stocks, also went up 11.6 points led by heavyweight Ecobank Transnational incorporated to close 1,776.92 points

The rise brings the year to date gain to 10.97 per cent and that of the financial stocks to 14.98 percent.

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI) gained 8.3 per cent, Cal Bank was up 10.2 per cent and Ghana Oil Company (GOIL) rose 0.8 per cent.

However, Societe-Generale Ghana was the sole loser for the session falling 3.9 per cent.

The volume for the session fell by 13.6 per cent and value recorded also declined by 33 per cent 608,260 shares were exchanged for a sum of GH¢2.1 million.

Of the shares traded today, GCB dominated the market in terms of volume and value, accounting for 65.23 per cent of trade volume and more than 98 per cent of the total trade value.

GNA