Accra, Jan. 13, GNA - Mr John Donkor, the Public Relations Officer of Accra Arts Centre, has called on government to assist in promoting the local arts and crafts industry.

Mr Donkor said some members of the public still held superstitious beliefs about indigenous arts and crafts and this has militated against the patronage and growth of the industry.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, he said Ghanaian culture needed to be promoted through education.

Mr Donkor said education about the importance of African handicrafts and art would help discard the negative perceptions about such products.

“Most Ghanaians have the mentality that some handicrafts bring evil spirits when worn so many Ghanaians don’t like patronising such products”, Mr Donkor said.

He appealed to government to collaborate with the organisation during its various activities such as Art Fairs and Exhibitions adding that, when the government is able to work with them it will enable the international market to recognise them and this would in turn create more job opportunities for the youth.

Mr Donkor said a reduction in hotel and airline taxes would not only attract more tourists but it would increase patronage as some of these tourists buy some of the arts and craft products.

He also called on financial institutions to construct a debit card machine at the gate to help facilitate financial transactions in the vicinity.

Mr Donkor also called for support as the Arts Centre seeks to rebrand itself to attract more patrons.

