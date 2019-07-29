news, story, article

By Yaw Ansah, GNA

Accra, July 29, GNA – Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, Minister of Finance on Monday reiterated government’s commitment towards aggressive industrialization, which will be pursued as a flagship project.

He said the agenda has the objective of widening the opportunities for job creation and expand the economy through accelerated technology-based manufacturing and aggressive export promotion.

Mr Ofori-Atta stated in the presentation of the Mid-Year Fiscal Policy Review of the 2019 Budget Statement and Economic Policy & Supplementary Estimates in Parliament in Accra.

He noted that the government was also actively promoting, marketing, and distributing domestically produced goods under the One District, One Factory (1D1F).

The Finance Minister said currently, a total of 181 projects were at various stages of implementation, spread over 110 districts across the 16 regions of the country.

“As at mid-year, 57 projects were in operation providing 10,753 direct jobs and 43,094 indirect jobs. An additional 33 projects financed by local Partner Financial Institutions (PFIs) will commence operation by the end of 2019,” he said.

Mr Ofori-Atta said eight large-scale processing plants were expected to begin operations by December 2019.

Government, he said had secured funding to commence the construction of 56 small scale processing facilities and five common user processing facilities for organised farmer groups by the end of December, 2019.

“A total of GH¢ 430.7 million has been mobilised from local financial institutions to support the programme. Furthermore, the government has sourced external funding and credit lines in the sum of US$ 700million to address access to finance challenges. Exim bank’s facility of US$ 300million with the US Exim will accelerate the 1D1F programme,” he said.

In order to enhance the competitiveness of the 1D1F companies, the Minister said the government obtained Parliamentary approval for a package of incentives including a five-year tax holiday; exemption from duties, taxes and levies on imported machinery, equipment and parts and selected raw materials not already exempted by law for 1D1F companies.

Mr Ofori-Atta said the government was collaborating with the private sector to facilitate the establishment of a number of modern Industrial Parks and Special Economic Zones (SEZ).

He said the Dawa Industrial Park at Dawa on the Accra–Aflao Highway currently had 2,000 acres fully developed out of 22,000 acres available land, while West Park Industrial Estate at Shama in the Western Region was constructing onsite infrastructure for its 400-acre industrial park.

