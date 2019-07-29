news, story, article

By Morkporkpor Anku/ Ruth Armah, GNA

Accra, July 29, GNA – As part of measures to continuously improve aviation safety and security in Ghana, government is committed to collaborating with various stakeholders in the aviation industry with resources and policy direction.

This is in line with the country’s vision towards becoming an aviation hub in the sub-region, Mr Joseph Kofi Adda, the Minister for Aviation said at the opening Session of the 22nd Meeting of the African-Indian Ocean (AFI) and Planning and Implementation Regional Group (APIRAG) in Accra.

The Accra meeting is also hosting the Fifth Meeting of the AFI Regional Aviation Safety Group. The APIRG/22 meeting will review and consider the status of implementation of APIRG/21 Conclusions and Decisions as well as outstanding Conclusions and Decisions of APIRG.

The Accra APIRG meeting is also expected to review the status of implementation of the Air Navigation Implementation Plan for the AFI Region.

The Aviation Minister said Ghana was on course to realise the vision towards becoming the aviation hub as a number of infrastructure developments were being rolled out in the last couple of years including terminal buildings, new Air Navigation Services building and extension of the airside.

Mr Adda said it was all towards the achievement of Ghana’s Vision of becoming the aviation hub in the West African sub-region.

He said the Meeting was an important one and coming at a time when the global aviation environment was driven by innovation and competitiveness.

He said: “Most aviation infrastructure in Ghana are being modernised and these are intended to improve safety and security of passengers and aircraft in the Accra flight information region”.

The Aviation Minister said the completion and operationalisation of the new Terminal three building has given a major boost to air travel operation in the country.

He said this facility would handle up to five million passengers a year, with an expansion potential of up to 6.5 million passengers.

Mr Adda said government also reviewed and enhanced bilateral air service agreement with several contracting States and given policy approval for the establishment of a home-based carrier.

“The process is ongoing and we hope to launch the carrier in the next couple of months,” he said.

On the innovation and competitiveness of the global aviation environment, the Minister said African countries were required to up their game, if “we are to remain relevant and take advantage of the growth potential in the sector”.

To fully realise the growth potential, Mr Adda called on Member States to be committed to develop safe, secure, efficient and sustainable aviation systems, fully compliant with International Civil Aviation Organisation’s (ICAO) standard and recommended practices.

He said reports have it that Africa’s contribution to global air transport services was just four per cent even though projected by ICAO to have the highest potential for growth in the sector.

He said the African continent and its Member States were endowed with several resources and large latent population, yet optimising the full socio-economic benefits of the predicted air traffic growth in the sector continued to be eluded over the years.

Mr Adda said as Member States, “we still have a lot of challenges that require urgent attention and these challenges particularly underscores the need for AFI States to address the conclusions and discussions of the last Meetings.

Mr Simon Allotey, the Director-General of the Ghana Civil Aviation

Authority commended ICAO for the opportunity to host the two important Regional Meetings in Ghana.

He said indeed, the ICAO Assembly Resolution A39-12 recognised the importance of a global framework to support the safety strategy objective of ICAO.

He said the Assembly resolved that the Global Aviation Safety Plan and the Global Air Navigation Safety Plan shall provide the framework in which regional and national aviation safety plans would be developed and implemented.

He said it was to ensure harmonisation and coordination efforts aimed at improving international civil aviation safety, capacity and efficiency.

“Within the context of A39-12 AFI States, must collaborate more to create the needed value, harmonisation, efficiency and specific operational improvements,” he said.

Mr Allotey said Ghana’s relatively high effective implementation score of 89.89 per cent at the recent ICAO ICVM was not attained only through Ghana’s efforts but was through effective collaboration and support from neighbouring States and other partners.

