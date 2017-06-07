By Florence Afriyie Mensah, GNA Kumasi, June 07, GNA – The President of the Ghana Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI), Nana Appiagyei Dankawoso, has rallied support for the government’s one district one factory policy, indicating that, it would provide impetus to the nation’s industrialization. He said the success of the policy would put the nation on the path of rapid economic growth

Kumasi, June 07, GNA – The President of the Ghana Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI), Nana Appiagyei Dankawoso, has rallied support for the government’s one district one factory policy, indicating that, it would provide impetus to the nation’s industrialization.

He said the success of the policy would put the nation on the path of rapid economic growth – create wealth and jobs for the people.

It was therefore important entrepreneurs bought into it and gave it their full backing, he added.

Nana Dankawoso was speaking at a Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) breakfast meeting organized by the Kumasi Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Kumasi.

The programme was held under the theme “Positioning Ashanti Region to take advantage of the one district, one factory policy”.

In attendance were captains of industry, policy makers and researchers from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and the Kumasi Technical University (KTU).

The goal was to provide adequate information to aid business decision-making and discuss ways of forming strong linkages for sustained development of the economy.

Nana Appiagyei urged entrepreneurs to move quickly to identify the economic resources in the region and to decide on areas they wanted to invest.

This comes amid the announcement by the Trade and Industry Minister of the release of GHȼ465 million towards the one district, one factory policy.

The GCCI President asked the private sector to take advantage of the government’s business-friendly interventions to become the real driver of the economy – lift the people out of poverty.

Mr. Yaw Boakye Yiadom, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the Chamber, spoke of its readiness to work with the government and its agencies to create the right environment for businesses to expand.

