By James Esuon, GNA

Afransi, (C/R) 20, GNA - The Gomoa Central District Assembly unanimously approved a supplementary budget for 2019 totaling GH¢ 4, 4494,801.25 to facilitate the completion of development projects.

The 2019 budget involved over 30 projects in the areas of education, health, sanitation, reshaping of feeder roads and agriculture.

Mr Benjamin Kojo Otoo, District Chief Executive (DCE) for Gomoa Central who announced this at the Assembly's Meeting at Afransi said part of the budget would also be used to implement flagship programmes and policies rolled out by the Government in the district. .

On health, he indicated that two new health projects at the cost of GH¢ 100,000 and GH¢ 200,000 respectively were added to the existing projects that reached various stages of completion to improve health infrastructure to aid quality health care delivery in the District.

Education projects involved the construction of three- unit classroom, office and a staff common room each at Gomoa Obuasi and Aboso and a six-unit classroom, office and store at Gomoa Lome and a three-unit classroom block, office and store at Gomoa Oguaakrom.

The construction of ICT complex at Gomoa Afransi is also on-going whilst the Gomoa Obuasi Presbyterian Basic School is being renovated.

Mr Otoo stated that the Central Government through GETfund also constructed two Kindergarten blocks at Gomoa Afransi and Abankwaim and approval the construction of Home Economics block and Dining hall at Gyaman Senior High School.

On roads, the reshaping of Gomoa Jukwa - Gomoa Brofoyedur and Afransi - Kwame Adwen feeders were on course whilst among others, the tarring of the Gomoa Jukwa - Gomoa Manso were awarded on contract.

More than 50,000 coconut seedlings had been nursed and distributed to farmers free of charge under the Planting For Food and Jobs Programme.

Another 50,000 oil palm seedlings are also ready at the nursery centre to be distributed to farmers in the District.

On finances, he stated that the Assembly received a total of GH¢ 365,017.60 as its share of the third quarter of the 2018 District Assemblies’ Common Fund, while a total amount of 253,027.62 was released as its share of the 2014 District Development Fund (DDF) to undertake developmental projects in the Area.

He said the Assembly was also in the process of awarding contract for the construction of a 20- unit market stall at Afransi as part of efforts to increase revenue generation.

Mr Otoo noted that the Assembly captured data on 3,000 households for payment of property rates and appealed to the Members to educate the public on the need to honour tax obligations.

The implementation of the street naming and property Addressing system would be a major boost in revenue mobilisation and must be done promptly.

The DCE said the Works and Physical Planning Department must be well resourced and given a vehicle for development control and stemming of unauthorized structures.

Mr Kweku Nyakoh Koomson, Presiding Member (PM) stressed the need for the involvement of traditional authorities in tackling the Fulani herdsmen menace in the Area.

He cautioned residents who have become obstacles for the environment Health and Sanitation officers to work in the district to desist from such acts to enhance environmental cleanliness and warned people building on water ways to stop.

