By Francis Ameyibor, GNA Accra, June 12, GNA – The Ghana Oil Company Limited (GOIL) the nation’s foremost indigenous Oil Marketing Company (OMC) is to introduce an upgraded electronic prepaid card to assist customers reduce volume of physical cash business transaction. The upgraded GOIL Advantage Cards (G-Cards) also seek to provide existing and prospective customers to help manage fuel cons

By Francis Ameyibor, GNA

Accra, June 12, GNA – The Ghana Oil Company Limited (GOIL) the nation’s foremost indigenous Oil Marketing Company (OMC) is to introduce an upgraded electronic prepaid card to assist customers reduce volume of physical cash business transaction.

The upgraded GOIL Advantage Cards (G-Cards) also seek to provide existing and prospective customers to help manage fuel consumption and to reduce waste.

Mr Alexander Josiah Adzew, GOIL’s Chief Operating Officer told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that; "The upgraded GOIL Advantage card has special security features to protect the customers as well as make easy mechanisms that would load cash onto the card at any GOIL Filling Station.

He said based on customer feedback, which GOIL considers critical, GOIL has acquired new electronic machines which would be outdoored soon at all GOIL service stations to facilitate the process of procuring fuel with the G-Card.

He said currently, GOIL had initiated nationwide training model for Filling Station Attendants on usage of the GOIL Prestigious Advantage Card to ensure that customers were giving first class and fast transaction time at the filling stations.

“We have reduced drastically the transaction time at the Filling Station, through efficient staff, effective network operations and customer friendly attendants”.

Mr Adzew explained that the GOIL Advantage Cards were specific to each individual or vehicle each beneficiary of fuel, whether staff members or fleet vehicles, will receive one customised card with name and/ or vehicle information embossed on the card.

He said the G-Cards had security features including; a PIN number or a driver code, which must be entered before a transaction was authenticated to protect the interest of customers and also help individuals and corporate bodies manage fuel expenditure better.

Other features of the G-Card include; Driver Code, Odometer Reading, Vehicle ID Relationship Manager assigned, unlimited number of swipes, embossed personal info on card, and loyalty points accrued on each sale.

Mr Adzew explained that customers could also verify transaction on an identify information receipt.

“The attendants will enter Product, Vehicle Registration Number, Driver Code and Odometer Reading on the terminal; and this will print on the receipt as well as show on transaction records. This ensures that cards are only used for vehicles that are registered to them and no other”, he said.

Mr Adzew said corporate clients might subscribe to GOIL web access facility, which enabled transport managers to have real-time access to all the transactions that were done over - Card transaction details, summary, daily balances, view locations of transactions, and Generate Reports.

GNA