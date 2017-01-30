By Francis Ameyibor, GNA Accra, Jan. 30, GNA – The Ghana Oil Company Limited (GOIL) the foremost indigenous oil marketing company, has organised a national sales conference, which aims at formulating marketing strategies to achieve company’s 2017 corporate goals. The strategies generally seek to use marketing as a tool for maintaining GOIL’s dominance in the downstream oil marketing sector

By Francis Ameyibor, GNA

Accra, Jan. 30, GNA – The Ghana Oil Company Limited (GOIL) the foremost indigenous oil marketing company, has organised a national sales conference, which aims at formulating marketing strategies to achieve company’s 2017 corporate goals.

The strategies generally seek to use marketing as a tool for maintaining GOIL’s dominance in the downstream oil marketing sector.

The conference also afforded GOIL the opportunity to review its performance for 2016 and chart a course for 2017.

Mr Markus Deo Dake, Head of Fuels Marketing for GOIL, explained that the total sales volume increased from 687 million litres in 2015 to 746 million litres in 2016.

This, he said, represented an eight per cent growth in total sales volume, whilst the number of service stations also increased from 250 in 2015 to 290 by the end of 2016.

Mr Deo Dake said GOIL was well positioned to consolidate its gains in the oil marketing sector in 2017.

GOIL’s 2017 strategy which will be driven on the wheels of aggressive marketing targets at setting out strategic oil industrial revolution roadmap to ensure that indigenous Oil Marketing Companies dominate the downstream oil sector this year.

The GOIL Indigenous Industrial Revolution roadmap seeks to focus completing a 13.5 million litre Marine Gas Oil (MGO) tanks at the expanded Takoradi harbour, to open avenues for big vessel bunkering.

“We will also start the actual construction of a new bitumen depot at Tema. Pursue visible branding strategy with more vigour and continuously improve GOIL’s communication strategy by engaging the media more,” Mr Patrick Kwame Apke Akorli, GOIL Group Chief Executive Officer told the Ghana News Agency.

He said GOIL would also roll-out competitive pricing strategy as part of the broader measures to ensure dominance in the downstream oil industry.

“GOIL will continue to strictly enforce a national policy of maintenance of high standards at the forecourt of its filling stations across the country.

Mr Akorli, who is also known as Togbe Adza-Nye IV, Dutorfia of Ziavi in the Volta Region, said other measures included marketing of quality petroleum and energy products and services in all its branches in an ethical, healthy, safe, and environmentally friendly and socially responsible manner.

Mr Akorli who is also the Managing Director maintained that GOIL the nation’s foremost indigenous oil marketing company would stay more competitive in 2017 while pursuing the drive for more product diversification.

“In 2017 GOIL will partner other companies to fully utilise its forecourt thereby increasing other income. The future looks bright and we will continue to pursue policies and strategies that will make GOIL more profitable and a successful, proud indigenous Oil Marketing Company, to fulfill the dreams of the forerunners,” he said.

Mr Akorli noted that as part of the broad mechanism, GOIL’s GOENERGY Company Limited, which was a Bulk Oil Distribution Company (BDC), in 2017, would continue to ensure availability and stability of fuel supply in the country.

He said GOIL, through its BDC–GOENERGY would also continue to collaborate with other stakeholders including Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation, to ensure improvement of fuel supply in the country.

He said: “We are focused on the vision to be a world-class provider of goods and services in the petroleum and other areas of the energy industry as our geographical spread places us first in terms of the distribution of petroleum products whilst our networks enables GOIL products to reach virtually all parts of the country.

“GOIL remains one of the forerunners in the state-owned enterprises sector and the petroleum industry in general.”

GNA