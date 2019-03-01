news, story, article

By Stephen Appiah/ Philip Mensah, GNA



Accra, March 1, GNA - The Ghana National Chambers of Commerce and Industry (GNCCI) will roll-out vigorous programmes geared towards the growth of businesses and to make it competitive both locally and internationally.

The programmes include; Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) Business Clinic, GNCCI Business School, Business Advocacy and Policy Dialogues, Agricultural Value Chain Mapping, and Design, GNCCI Industry Profiling, GNCCI Trade Indices and Data Derivatives Project, GNCCI Business Pulse and Chamber Business Award.

Nana Appiagyei Dankawaso I, GNCCI President outlined the programme at the inauguration of Chamber’s Council and a Central Executive Committee in Accra.

The GNCCI President said, under the Agricultural Value Chain Mapping, and Diagnostics and Design project, the Chamber would organise industries along value chain towards industrial growth and development, the project would identify the various nodes within the chain of specific industries for the members to explore the inherent business opportunities.

He said, the GNCCI Trade Indices and Data Derivatives Project would also be used to create awareness on what drove international trade flow and how it contributed to economic development and growth and provided real time information such as risk exposures in trade which was critical for trade decision and policy initiative.

Nana Dankawaso I said, the Chamber’s Business Awards projects seek to celebrate and recognise businesses and those who have demonstrated excellence in leadership and innovation towards the social-economic development of Ghana.

He said the expectation that the incoming Council and Central Executive Committee would provide the needed support and guidance, through their technical expertise and wealth of social capital, to the activities of the chamber.

The Chamber also called on the Bank of Ghana to ensure a proper oversight and a transparent reporting mechanism by the banks on the composition of the margins on facilities given to their different categories of customers.

GNCCI urged government to continue to offer support to the productive sectors to grow the economy and generate the needed export receipts which would be utilised for international trade agreements to rake in more foreign revenue to strengthen the cedi.

Nana Amaniampong Marfo, the Chairman of Parliamentary Select Committee on Trade, Industry and Tourism said the government would count on GNCCI to make the one district one factory (1D1F) policy feasible.

“Since you can’t run away from Ghana when things are hard you need to make your self-relevant and help the government to achieve his ambition on the 1D1F policy,” he said.

GNA