A statement issued by the Coca-Cola Company said the Ho Hub of the Global Shapers Community would receive a $ 10,000 grant for their “Water Purification Project” from funding from Coca-Cola.

The project seeks to accelerate and enhance access to clean water by developing new wells, distributing water storage tanks, and installing water dispensers; with a positive impact on community health and well-being in Ho, Ghana.

The project is not only expected to help reduce the risk of waterborne illness and disease due to poor sanitation, but also to reduce the time and labour intensity in the process of fetching water from far away water sources, which negatively impacted children’s ability to attend school.

Mr Alan Akakpo of the Ho Global Shapers Hub, stated: “The Ho Hub is excited to have been selected to scale up its local impact. Thanks to Coca-Cola’s support, we will deepen our collaboration with various stakeholders to accelerate access to sustainable, clean and safe water using locally-designed technology and civic education in Ho.”

Peter Njonjo, President, Coca-Cola West Africa, expressed excitement at the active interest and resourcefulness demonstrated by young people in developing innovative solutions for the challenges faced by communities in Africa.

“This growing trend of social entrepreneurship is supported by The Coca-Cola Company in many ways, and I am particularly proud that two Global Shapers Hub in West Africa – Ho, Ghana and Uyo, Nigeria – were selected as 2016 Winners of the Coca-Cola Shaping a Better Future Grant Challenge,” he noted.

The Ho, Ghana Global Shaper initiative: “Water Purification Project,” won the popular vote of members of the Global Shapers Community as a Shaping a Better Future finalist, and was selected as a Winner by a high-level panel of judges comprised leaders from the public and private sectors.

The Coca-Cola Shaping a Better Future Grant Challenge received more than 100 project submissions this year from Global Shapers Hubs around the world.

The Global Shapers Community, is a network of Hubs developed and led by young people who are exceptional in their potential, their achievements and their drive to make a contribution to their communities.

It is initiative of the World Economic Forum; the International Organisation for Public-Private Cooperation, which, according to its website, engages the foremost political, business and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agenda.

GNA