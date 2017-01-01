A total number of 297,623 lines were added to Nigeria’s internet subscriber base in one month, courtesy of grand-masters of data, Globacom, which moved from 26,887,929 customers in September to 27,185,552 in October

Accra, Jan. 1, GNA - A total number of 297,623 lines were added to Nigeria’s internet subscriber base in one month, courtesy of grand-masters of data, Globacom, which moved from 26,887,929 customers in September to 27,185,552 in October.

This was gleaned from telecom industry statistics published on the website of Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) which showed that Globacom was the only network that recorded an increase in its internet subscriber base in the month of October, 2016.

On the contrary, MTN and Etisalat had their subscriber figures whittled down during the period, while Airtel did not record any increase in the month under review.

Globacom’s increase in internet subscriber base has, therefore, reconfirmed its position as the number one company in Nigeria’s data market, thus living up to the payoff, “Grand masters of Data.”

It will be recalled that Globacom became the first network to launch a nationwide rollout of the 4G LTE advanced network in Ghana in October through which subscribers on the Glo network have been enjoying instant efficient broadband internet connectivity across the country.

The NCC report further showed that the total number of internet users on the networks of the four major operators dropped from 93.5m in September to 93.1m in October, a reduction of 378,015.

During the period, MTN lost 306,480, moving from 32,771,259 million internet subscribers in September to 32,464,779 in October.

Also, Etisalat moved from15, 062,650 internet subscribers in September to 14,693,492 in October, dropping 369,158 subscribers.

Airtel, however, retained the same figure of 18,832,238 million internet users in September and October.

GNA