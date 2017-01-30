By Morkporkpor Anku, GNA Accra, Jan. 30, GNA – The Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) has presented a Nissan Hard body pickup to AgroAfrica Company Limited, leading supplier of Agro Solutions and Equipment, winner of the 15th Edition on the Ghana Club 100 Company of the Future Awards. The awards, which is jointly sponsored by Japan Motors is intended to motivate Small and Medium Scale En

Accra, Jan. 30, GNA – The Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) has presented a Nissan Hard body pickup to AgroAfrica Company Limited, leading supplier of Agro Solutions and Equipment, winner of the 15th Edition on the Ghana Club 100 Company of the Future Awards.

The awards, which is jointly sponsored by Japan Motors is intended to motivate Small and Medium Scale Enterprises, (SMEs), who have enough promise to succeed in the next five to 10 years.

Mrs Mawuena Trebarh, the CEO of GIPC, presenting the Vehicle to the winner in Accra said the Awards forms part of the Centre’s strategic effort to encourage and promote the development, efficiency and excellence of SMEs in the country.

She said the Ghana Club 100 Company of the Future Awards was introduced as part of the discretionary awards category of the Ghana Club 100 Awards.

She said in giving the Awards, the Center collaborated with Imagine8, organisers of the SME Ghana Awards to provide the Centre with the top three companies of the Awards event.

The CEO said the three top companies then go through a ten-day SMS public voting system to arrive at the winner with the company with the highest number of votes selected as the Ghana Club 100 Company of the Future.

Mrs Trebarh commended the effort of stakeholders and partners for their enormous contribution to the Centre during the recently held Ghana Club 100 Awards.

She encouraged corporate Ghana to continue to participate in the Awards as it was a platform to advocate and to promote the needs of the private sector, while showcasing the excellence Ghana has to offer in business.

“Companies participating are able to promote their brands, find suitable business partners and grow their businesses,” she added.

She pledged the Centre’s commitment to continue to introduce such initiatives that facilitate and create the needed environment for prosperous enterprise building.

She said the Centre in future would ensure that Ghanaian Companies working in Agriculture were acknowledged and recognized for their effort to promote the sector’s contribution to the economy.

Mr Amine Kabbara, the General Manager, Japan Motors expressed the hope that AgroAfrica would continue to improve on their business operation to develop the economy.

He also expressed the desire for more collaboration with stakeholders and partners to promote business growth in the country, especially SMEs.

Mr Kwabena Opagya Amoateng, the CEO, AgroAfrica Limited told the Ghana News Agency that the news of the Awards came to them as a surprise and management and staff were overwhelmed with the recognition.

He said per their operations, it is the company’s desire to be the best input supplier in the whole of Africa by 2025.

He called on government to continue to empower the private sector, especially the SMEs to lead the growth of the economy.

“It has really not been easy from the initial stages of the business development but with the determination and zeal, we have reached where we are now,” he added.

The maiden Awards was presented to Samba Foods Limited, a wholly owned Ghanaian Food processing company that specializes in condiments and food seasoning.

