Accra, July 25, GNA - Ghana will host the first leg of the 2019 African Caucus Meeting of the Governors of the World Bank Group (WBG) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Accra between July 31 and August 2.

Ghana is hosting the meeting through the Ministry of Finance and the Bank of Ghana.

The Caucus comprises Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors of the IMF and World Bank Group established in 1963 at a forum to help organise and articulate the collective African interest within the two Bretton Woods Institutions (BWIs).

A statement from the Ministry of Finance and copied to the Ghana News Agency said the two-day meeting would be formally opened on August 1 with an address by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

It said the meeting was expected to attract about 350 delegates from Africa and the BWIs, and that, the meeting would be held on the theme: “Africa Beyond Aid - Enhancing Institutional Capacity and Innovative Finance for Sustainable Growth”.

The statement said the theme sets the vision and ambition for Africa to transform and grow its economies faster and provide jobs for all its citizenry.

Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, Chair of both the African Caucus and the Development Committee of the World Bank, was quoted as saying that, “Hosting the African Caucus meeting in Ghana cements Government’s effort to position Ghana as a diplomatic and commercial hub, particularly so after the selection of Ghana as the secretariat for the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

It also presents an opportunity for us to share our Ghana Beyond Aid vision with the rest of the continent,” he added.

The statement said the meeting would be centered around: Enhancing Human Capacity and Skills Development to accelerate Jobs and Economic Transformation; Strengthening Institutional Capacity and Public Financial Management; and Promoting Innovative Finance for a Private Sector-led Growth.

It added that speakers from Ghana would include Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, the Minister of Finance; and Mr Alan Kyerematen, the Minister of Trade and Industry.

Other speakers include, Dr Donald Kaberuka, President Emeritus of the African Development Bank; Prof Emmanuel Nnadozie, the Executive Secretary of the African Capacity Building Foundation and Mr Sergio Pimenta, the IFC Regional Vice President for the Middle East and Africa;

The rest are Mr Aïchatou Boulama Kané, the Minister for Planning of Niger; and Mr Acha Leke, the Chairman of McKinsey’s Africa Region.

