news, story, article

From: Christian Akorlie, GNA Special Correspondent in Lusaka, Courtesy Ghana Export Promotion Authority

Lusaka, Aug. 2, GNA – Ghana will be the focus of world attention as the 93rd edition of the Zambia International Trade Fair opened in the Zambian capital Lusaka.

Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA) in efforts to enhance access of Ghanaian products into markets in Africa is facilitating the participation of 24 exhibitors at the fair.

It is the first time exhibitors are participating in the Zambian international fair under the auspices of GEPA.

The move is also to showcase made in Ghana goods as part of demonstrating Ghana’s belief in trade with countries on the continent.

It comes on the back of the recent choice of Ghana as the host of the secretariat of the African Continental Free Trade Area.

Mr Albert Kassim Diwura, Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of Administration and Human Resource GEPA, is leading Ghana’s delegation to the fair.

Organised by the Agricultural and Commercial Society of Zambia, the Agriculture and Commercial Show runs from July 31st to August 5th 2019, on the theme: “Embracing Industrial Development.”

Over the years, the Show attracted a number of exhibitors both locally and internationally.

For the past three to four years the Show attracted over 1000 exhibitors mostly local.

And countries that have shown interest in exhibiting at the Show also increased to over 20 countries globally resulting to over 100 companies and individuals.

The Show provides a forum for cultural exchanges locally, regionally and internationally.

These exchanges are done in areas such as; agriculture, agribusiness, trade information and commercial products respectively.

The Show creates opportunities for enterprising individuals and companies to showcase emerging technology in the agriculture sector, product innovation and value addition to commercial commodities.

Ghana is showcasing a wide variety of artistic expression of African creativity, skills, beauty and functionality, through handicraft, musical instrument craft, apparel and textiles, herbal medicine and garments.

Also on show are agricultural produce, including yam as well as cocoa products.

Exhibitors said the fair, which opened to a slow start on Wednesday, would pick up at the weekend.

Ghana will mark its special day at the fair on Sunday August 4.

GNA