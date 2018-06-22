By Francis Ameyibor, GNA Accra, June 22, GNA - Trading closed on the bourse with a block trade in the shares of Ice and citrus maker, Fan Milk Limited with no price change; Nordea Capital Investment Stock Expert review to the Ghana News Agency on Friday indicated. According to the Nordea Capital stock analysis, the benchmark Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) - Composite Index however trended down

Accra, June 22, GNA - Trading closed on the bourse with a block trade in the shares of Ice and citrus maker, Fan Milk Limited with no price change; Nordea Capital Investment Stock Expert review to the Ghana News Agency on Friday indicated.

According to the Nordea Capital stock analysis, the benchmark Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) - Composite Index however trended downwards after rising in the previous session, it fell by 1.2 per cent to close at 2,895.9 points.

Tullow Oil Plc was the biggest loser for the session as it declined by 15 per cent to close at GH¢ 14.56 per share, Ecobank Ghana (-5.6 per cent), Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (-5.3 per cent), Societe Generale (-3.8 per cent) and Total Petroleum (-1.2 per cent).

According to Nordea Capital, gains were registered by ACCESS Bank (+2.6 per cent) and CAL Bank (+0.8 per cent).

Volume traded was 755,917 shares which were valued at GH¢ 2,778,845.

The GSE is the principal stock exchange of Ghana. The exchange was incorporated in July 1989 with trading commencing in 1990.

Criteria for listing include capital adequacy, profitability, spread of shares, years of existence and management efficiency.

