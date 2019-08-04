news, story, article

From Christian Akorlie, GNA special Correspondent, Zambia (Courtesy: Ghana Export Promotion Authority)

Lusaka (Zambia), Aug. 4, GNA - Ghana's High Commissioner to Zambia has paid a visit to exhibitors at the ongoing 93rd Zambia International Trade Fair to encourage and wish them well.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency after a tour of the Ghana exhibition stands to interact with participants, Madam Margaret Akua Prah, said the high turnout of the Ghanaian exhibitors at the fair was impressive and showed commitment of government to trade.

She said the participation of Ghana’s delegation underscored the importance the two countries attached to trade.

Madam Prah praised the existing good relations between Ghana and Zambia, which the two countries could explore to their mutual benefit.

Meanwhile, Ghana has marked its special day at the fair to draw public attention to the various items on display at the various Ghanaian stands.

Addressing the gathering, the Deputy Chief Executive of Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA), Albert Massimo Diwura, lauded the exhibitors for the great show.

"GEPA is alive because you are there," he said and expressed the hope that by close of the fair on Monday August 5, they would all have positive stories to tell.

Ghana Export Promotion Authority is coordinating the participation of 24 exhibitors in the six-day fair, which is running from July 31 to August 5.

This the first-time exhibitors from Ghana are participating in the Zambian international fair under the auspices of GEPA.

The move is also to showcase made in Ghana goods as part of demonstrating Ghana’s belief in trade with countries on the continent.

It comes on the back of the recent choice of Ghana as the host of the secretariat of the African Continental Free Trade Area.

Organized by the Agricultural and Commercial Society of Zambia, the Agriculture and Commercial Show is on the theme: “Embracing Industrial Development.”

Over the years, the Show has attracted a number of exhibitors both locally and internationally. For the past three to four years, the Show has attracted over 1000 exhibitors mostly local. Countries that have shown interest in exhibiting at the Show has also increased to over 20 countries globally resulting to over 100 companies and individuals.

The 2019 edition has attracted over 15 countries.

The Show provides a forum for cultural exchanges locally, regionally and internationally. These exchanges are done in areas such as; agriculture, agribusiness, trade information and commercial products respectively. The Show creates opportunities for enterprising individuals and companies to showcase emerging technology in the agriculture sector, product innovation and value addition to commercial commodities.

Ghana is showcasing a wide variety of artistic expression of African creativity, skills, beauty and functionality, through handicraft, musical instrument craft, apparel and textiles, herbal medicine and garments as well as black soap and shea butter.

Also, on show are agricultural produce, including yam as well as cocoa products

GNA