Mr George Blankson, Commissioner General, Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), has commissioned a new administration block and two other infrastructural projects for the Ghana Revenue Academy at Kpetoe.

By A.B. Kafui Kanyi, GNA

Kpetoe (V/R), Jan. 13, GNA - Mr George Blankson, Commissioner General, Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), has commissioned a new administration block and two other infrastructural projects for the Ghana Revenue Academy at Kpetoe.

The two other projects are dormitories and lecture halls, all estimated at GHC 12.6 million.

He said the projects were aimed at making the Academy a model revenue university in the West African sub-region.

Mr Blankson said the Authority was gradually being positioned to serve the tax-payer better and called for support from all.

He commended the traditional authorities of Agotime-Kpetoe for releasing land to the Academy and also expressed appreciation to Maripoma Enterprise Limited and other contractors for executing the project on schedule.

Mr Junior Appiah Warden, GRA Academy Commandant, said the Academy was inching towards a centre of excellence in offering training in revenue administration and thanked the GRA management for its foresight.

He said the completion of an Information Communication Technology laboratory, conference halls and cafeteria would make the Academy a preferred choice for many.

Nene Nuer Keteku III, Konor of Agotime, in a speech read on his behalf, commended GRA for making maximum use of the land.

GNA