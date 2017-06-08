By Mildred Siabi-Mensah, GNA Takoradi, June 8, GNA - Mr Joe Ghartey, Minister for Railways Development, has called on the leadership of the Ghana Railway Company Limited to develop pragmatic strategies so as to utilize all resources for the revival of the railway. He said the 518 million cedis budget allocation to the Company was huge enough to transform the fortunes of the once cherished means

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah, GNA

Takoradi, June 8, GNA - Mr Joe Ghartey, Minister for Railways Development, has called on the leadership of the Ghana Railway Company Limited to develop pragmatic strategies so as to utilize all resources for the revival of the railway.

He said the 518 million cedis budget allocation to the Company was huge enough to transform the fortunes of the once cherished means of transportation to its former glory.

The Railways Development Minister said this when he swore in a nine member Entity Tender Committee officers into office in accordance with the National Procurement Act Regulations.

Mr Ghartey said the investment into the sector formed part of the building block for the revamping of the railways sector.

On the procurement Act of Ghana, the Railway Minister said the government had put in place such laws to protect the public purse.

Mr John Essel, Acting Managing Director of the Railway and Chairman of the Committee said the committee would work to bring maximum transparency in the procurement of goods and services.