The Ghana Hotels Association (GHA) has launched the second edition of its annual National Hotels Awards in Accra

By Morkporkpor Anku, GNA

Accra, Dec. 22, GNA – The Ghana Hotels Association (GHA) has launched the second edition of its annual National Hotels Awards in Accra.

The Awards slated for January 21, 2017 at the Kempiski Hotel, is to honour individuals, dedicated staff and hotel facilities in the industry.

Mr Paul Kavanagh, the Managing Director of Golden Tulip Accra, speaking at the media launch said the future of the hospitality industry, especially Hotel accommodation was technology.

He said hotels were changing all over the world and the forecast was that technology would assume the duties of hotel employees, where from booking to checking in and checking out, would be done with technology without contact with a single individual.

The Managing Director said government needed to put in greater internet infrastructure to drive the hospitality industry.

Mr John Kufuor, the CEO, African Regent Hotel said the Association had not gotten enough recognition over the years and commended the Executives of the Association for their effort to improve on their operations.

He said if the industry was properly nurtured and proper avenues created, it would continue to train a lot of the youth and provide more jobs.

“It’s an opportunity and more attention needs to be given to the industry, since it contributes over millions to the development of the country,” he added.

Mr Gideon Aryeequaye, the Executive Director, Ghana Tourism Authority, commended the efforts of the organiser for the initiative to recognise industry players.

He urged the awards committee to do due diligence in their selection process to make it fair and transparent.

Mr Herbert Acquaye, the President of GHA, said there were 35 awards for grabs in three categories.

The Awards comprises Budget Hotel of the Year (Regional and National level), One Star Hotel of the Year (Regional and National Level), Two Star Hotel of the Year (Regional and National Level).

The rest are Front of House Team of the Year, Housekeeping Team of the Year, Hotel Restaurant of the Year, Food and Beverage Team of the Year, Hotel Kitchen of the Year, Conference and Banqueting Team of the Year, Green Hotel of the Year, Most Secured Hotel of the Year, Hotel Laundry of the Year, three Star Hotel of the Year, Four Star Hotel of the Year and Five Star Hotel of the Year.

He said the committee had also decided to honour the Association executives from the Regional to the National level.

The President said Tang Palace and Golden Tulip Hotels were supporting in the organisation of the Awards.

GNA