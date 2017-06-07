By Samira Larbie/Agnes Ansah, GNA Accra, June 7, GNA - Strategic Accountancy Africa has launched its maiden edition of the Ghana Accountancy and Finance Awards 2017 to honour excellence of prospering accountants in the profession. The awards seek to honour the vital work of individuals and businesses in the accounting and finance profession is on the theme: “Excellence in the Accounting and Fi

By Samira Larbie/Agnes Ansah, GNA

Accra, June 7, GNA - Strategic Accountancy Africa has launched its maiden edition of the Ghana Accountancy and Finance Awards 2017 to honour excellence of prospering accountants in the profession.

The awards seek to honour the vital work of individuals and businesses in the accounting and finance profession is on the theme: “Excellence in the Accounting and Finance Profession.”

The awards, in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning, would be held on November 13.

It has 31 categories, which cut across practice, industries and individual excellence.

Mr Oheneba Kena, the Executive Director, Strategic Accountancy Africa, said the awards were a flawless occasion to raise the profile of stakeholders within the accounting industry, gain peer-recognition and increase the ability of the professional audience.

He said accountants all over the country carried out a vast array of essential tasks by ensuring the accuracy of statements, maintaining compliance with laws and regulations, advising on best practices and making recommendations regarding the most effective allocation of resources.

Dr Ibrahim Bedi, a Lecturer University of Ghana, Business School and a Chartered Accountant, said accountants played significant roles in the development of the country and congratulated organisers for the initiative.

He said about 60 per cent of the country’s national revenue came from taxation and urged accountants to upgrade themselves to meet new market demands adding that they should engage in continuous education to sharpen their skills in the sector.

He said to get the excellence Ghana was looking for in the sustainability of businesses, there was the need for accountants to get educated no matter their qualifications as things kept changing, adding this would enable them evolve with time.

He advised accountants to master the profession by putting out quality output that would make people find value in them.

“Accountants should also be able to produce excellent reports which will have great impacts on the organisation in which they find themselves in as well as their communities and the nation as a whole,” he stated.

Mr Isaac Fraikue, Chief Budget Analyst, Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning, said the Ministry was delighted to support such an initiative and it was time Ghanaians put in place measures to punish non-performers, he said.

He added that in as much as institutions were awarding excellence, they should also do well to punish people whose activities were down playing on institutions progress.

This he added would bring down the level of impunity in the various institutions.

GNA