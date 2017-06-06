Accra, June 6, GNA – Xodus Communications Limited, a local events management company, has opened nominations for this year’s Ghana 40 under 40 awards, till July 31, 2017. The award seeks to identify, honour and celebrate a cross-section of the nation’s most influential and accomplished young business leaders under the age of 40 from a wide range of industries. A statement signed by Richar

Accra, June 6, GNA – Xodus Communications Limited, a local events management company, has opened nominations for this year’s Ghana 40 under 40 awards, till July 31, 2017.

The award seeks to identify, honour and celebrate a cross-section of the nation’s most influential and accomplished young business leaders under the age of 40 from a wide range of industries.

A statement signed by Richard Abbey Jnr, the event Director for the award and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the award, which would be under the chairmanship of Professor David Atta Peters and in partnership with Ernst and Young, is scheduled for September 29, 2017.

The award allows entries from outstanding entrepreneurs and Chief Executive Officers under 40 operating in 40 different industries.

Mr Abbey Jnr said the award will not only celebrate these young business leaders but also build a strong platform for them by giving a voice and opportunity to the next generation of industry pacesetters, whiles building a positive attitude in the youth to strive for excellence at a tender age.

“Our awarding board is seeking outstanding entrepreneurs, executives, managers and professionals in the public, private and non-profit sectors and will recognise attributes such as achievements in business, experience and innovation, vision, leadership and community involvement”, he said.

The award is aimed at recognizing and celebrating 40 emerging leaders under the age of 40 who demonstrated or impacted others through their exceptional leadership; identifying projects and individual achievements that has enabled young achievers to set them apart from their competitors and have produced clear and compelling value and return on investment.

There are forty categories covering a wide range of all the various sectors ranging from Banking and Finance, Health and Wellness, Human Resource and Development, Education, Insurance, Investment and Pensions, Law, Government and Government Agencies, Manufacturing Logistics and Supplies, Real Estate and Development, Sales and Marketing, Advertising and Communications, Technology and Innovation, Mining and Natural resources, Agriculture and Agro processing, Food and Catering and Beverage.

The rest include Oil and Gas, Theatre and Arts, Fashion, Architecture, Design and Decor, Hospitality, Safety and Security ,Transport and Automotive, Energy, Philanthropy and Non Profit, Sports, Aviation, Consultancy and Professional services Family business, Media (Digital and Social),Event Management, Shipping and Maritime, Journalism ( Radio/TV/Newspaper) Printing Press and Publishing, Construction, Telecom and Mobile, Social Enterprise and Community Development, Beauty and Lifestyle, Authorship and Creative Writing and Travel and Tourism.

GNA