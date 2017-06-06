Accra, June 6, GNA – GHACEM Limited, a leading cement producing company in Ghana, has presented a cheque for GH¢ 3.5 million as part of its dividend payment to government. A statement issued by the Public Relations Unit of the Ministry of Finance quoted the Managing Director (MD) for GHACEM, Mr Morten Gade, as saying that an initial amount of GH¢4.5 million was paid in December 2016. It sai

Accra, June 6, GNA – GHACEM Limited, a leading cement producing company in Ghana, has presented a cheque for GH¢ 3.5 million as part of its dividend payment to government.

A statement issued by the Public Relations Unit of the Ministry of Finance quoted the Managing Director (MD) for GHACEM, Mr Morten Gade, as saying that an initial amount of GH¢4.5 million was paid in December 2016.

It said the additional payment of GH¢ 3.5 million brought final dividend payment for 2016 to GH¢8.0 million.

The MD said his company as a policy put a high premium on payment of dividends to its shareholders and also in meeting its tax obligations.

He expressed regret that the 2016 dividend had dipped slightly and urged government to support the company’s efforts so as to improve on its performance.

GHACEM, he said, employs more than 850 people, adding that government’s support of the private sector would expand the sector significantly in terms of employment, tax payments and dividends to shareholders.

The Strategy and Corporate Affairs Director, George Dawson Amoah also urged government to enforce and implement the Ghana International Trade Commission, Act 926 of 2016.

Receiving the payment on behalf of Government, the Deputy Minister for Finance, Kweku Agyeman Kwarteng stated that the economic management strategy of government included job creation through production and manufacturing.

To this end, he said, government was pleased to partner and support GHACEM so as to help the company improve upon its performance.

Government, he noted, would showcase its relationship with GHACEM as an example to encourage other business concerns.

Present at the function were Mr. Anthony Dzadzra, Director, Revenue Policy Division and David Quist, Head, Non Tax Revenue Unit of the Ministry of Finance.

GNA