Accra, June 6, GNA - Mr Akilu Sayibu, a Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA), is leading four officers of GEPA to a three-week Seminar on China's Development Experience for Senior Officials from Developing Countries.

The five-member GEPA team, who are already in China, would return to Ghana on June 22.

The group would undergo a series of lectures as well as Cultural and Socio-economic visitations to some of China's industrial and historic cities.

The Training Seminar is under the auspices of the Academy of International Business Officials of the Ministry of Commerce of the Peoples Republic of China.

Some of the topics that would feature during the seminars include; New Concepts, New Thoughts and New Strategies of China National Leader's Governance, the One Belt and One Road Initiative, China's experience in Agricultural Development and Agricultural Modernisation as well as China's experience in International Economic and Technical Cooperation among other key topics and discussions.

Aside the lectures, practical visitations would be made to ‘The Great Wall of China, The Bird's Nest and Chinatown’.

The team would also visit Xi'an during which the delegation would visit the X'ian City Planning Exhibition Hall and also the Drum Tower Square.

Over 122 participants from 17 Countries are participating in the various seminars for 2017.

Speaking to the media, Mr Akilu Sayibu thanked the government and people of China for sponsoring the seminars and explained that knowledge acquired from the seminars would be used to enhance and improve performances at work.

He said participating in the seminars would also improve their understanding of some of the ethics and strategies of China in terms of economic advancement and development.

This, he said, would go a long way to enhance the business relationship between China and Ghana.

Sammuel Lartey, Janet Armah, Joyce Baah Tawiah and Madam Ramatu are other members of the delegation from GEPA.

GNA