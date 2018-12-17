Accra, Dec. 18 GNA - Thousands of GCB Bank customers are to be rewarded, as their Christmas bonus, for international inward remittances they would receive through the branches across the country during the festive season. Dubbed: “GCB X’mas Plus Promo”, the gesture, which was rolled out by the Bank on Monday, 17th December would run till Monday December 31. The remittance customers would be

Dubbed: “GCB X’mas Plus Promo”, the gesture, which was rolled out by the Bank on Monday, 17th December would run till Monday December 31. The remittance customers would be honoured with a range of gift items.

A statement issued by the Corporate Affairs Department of the Bank, and copied by the Ghana News Agency in Accra, said the gifts included mobile credit, shopping vouchers, fashionable wax prints, shopping bags and water bottles.

Customers who receive a cedi equivalent of a minimum of GBP50, €50, $50 or more are eligible for rewards.

The Head of International Trade and Payments Department of GCB, Mr Kofi Boateng Gyasi, said the reward scheme had been fashioned to further enhance the Bank’s relationship with its remittance customers as a result of their loyalty to the Bank.

“It gladdens our heart to give back to clients who transact business with us as their Christmas seasonal rewards or bonus,” he said.

“We are not restricting this to a few branches or areas. All customers of the Bank, irrespective of your location, are entitled to rewards so long as you redeem your remittance from GCB within this period.”

