Accra, July 25, GNA - GCB Bank Ltd. (GCB) has presented GH₵16.9 million to government as dividend for the year ending 2018.

Mr. Anselm Ray Sowah, Managing Director of the Bank, presented the cheque for the amount to the Minister of Finance, Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta at a short ceremony in Accra.

The Minister commended GCB for its performance and urged officials to continue the good work to increase the bank’s profitability.

He tasked management to use the vast branch network across the country to attract new customers and deepen financial inclusion.

He said the performance of GCB Bank was what government was expecting from state enterprises to push up profits and pay the state good dividends to be able to speed up development.

The Minister expressed gratitude to GCB Bank for the immense contribution to the implementation of government’s flagship programme one district one factory (1D1F) to which GCB had earmarked GH₵1.0billion.

