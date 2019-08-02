news, story, article

By Albert Yaw Ansah, GNA



Accra, Aug. 2, GNA – The Ghana Community Network Services (GC-Net), an Information Technology (IT) service provider on Friday signaled that it will soon introduce a more sophisticated tracking device on transit cargoes.

As the company responsible for the provision of IT infrastructure at the port community, management is of the view that such a move will be an improvement of the current service,

Mr Carl Sackey, the General Manager in charge of Technical Administration of GC-Net told Ghana News Agency in an interview.

“We are still evaluating other devices as well. We are trying them on a few vehicles with different cables over a period of time, before we take the investment decision,” he revealed.

He explained that the move would improve revenue generation of the government by halting unscrupulous individuals who had resorted to manipulating the existing system to divert cargoes destined for the transit market.

Mr Sackey affirmed that the containerized cargo system was the best option to be used for transit as it better accommodates tracking devices, and urged the government to support its enforcement.

“There are particular types of cargo that are not supposed to go on flat bed. We are not enforcing the law,” he stated.

He revealed that, a new manifest regime would also be introduce soon, to address the complexities associated with some revenue leakages in customs management.

He explained that, “With this system every detail of each consignment would be provided in the manifest of the shipping lines in order to improve risk management at the ports of Ghana”.

GC-Net is a public-private partnership, where Government is entitled to 35 per cent of the company’s revenue, and according to Mr Carl Sackey, 20 per cent shares goes to the Ministry of Finance through the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority, 10 per cent goes to the Ghana Shippers Authority and five per cent goes to the GCB Bank as due dividend.

GNA