Accra, Feb 3, GNA - Ghanaian youth entrepreneurs have up to February 17, 2017, to apply to participate in the Growing Business Together (GBT) initiative launched by the MBC Africa.

The Dutch-government-funded GBT initiative, which was launched on January 26, 2017, under the theme: “Accelerating young entrepreneurs”, is aimed at promoting entrepreneurship among young Ghanaians.

It also seeks to equip the young entrepreneurs with skills and knowledge in building their businesses as well as support early stage entrepreneurs in Ghana and the Netherlands.

The two-year programme is being implemented by MBC Africa, in partnership with iMPACT Booster of the Netherlands and the Ghana Netherlands Business and Culture Council.

According to a statement issued by MBC Africa and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Friday, the key components of the GBT include; a nine-month GBT Academy, the GBT Coaches Programme and the GBT Start-up Investment Conference.

It will also conduct a parallel project for Ghanaians in Netherlands who seek to start businesses in Ghana.

The programme would select ambitious entrepreneurs with the right motivation, attitude and skills.

The statement said selection criteria was aimed at identifying entrepreneurs who have already developed and completed a business plan, and have been running the business for at least one to two years.

It said Entrepreneurs, who wished to apply need to have a small or medium-sized company with an innovative service, product or an existing service-product in a new market and should have been on the market for one-to-three years, with early customers and early revenue.

The company, the statement said should also have a viable business model especially Companies with an innovation in water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), food security, and health.

Crossovers with IT or renewable energy or water are also welcome. It is a plus if the business’s scope extends beyond Accra, preferably to the Northern regions.”

GNA

