By Kodjo Adams, GNA Accra, April 21, GNA – The Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery, has underlined the government’s eagerness to ensure the efficient performance of Gaming Commission, to rank it among the leaders in West Africa. In line with this, the staff would receive adequate training to maintain international best practices. The Commission has been assigned the task of regulating, controll

By Kodjo Adams, GNA



Accra, April 21, GNA – The Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery, has underlined the government’s eagerness to ensure the efficient performance of Gaming Commission, to rank it among the leaders in West Africa.

In line with this, the staff would receive adequate training to maintain international best practices.

The Commission has been assigned the task of regulating, controlling, monitoring and supervising the operation of “games of chance” in the country

Mr. Dery on Friday toured its’ new office building, equipped with the state-of-the-art facilities in Cantoment, Accra.

It is one of the 10 agencies under the Interior Ministry, and has been licensing companies that want to operate casinos and or any other game of chance.

He reminded the Commission to be professional in the discharge of its duties.

Mr. Dery asked that it moved quickly to rein in all illegal operators in the industry – stopped breaches of the law.

Gaming operators should bar children from engaging in the activity.

They wanted to see a gaming environment devoid of societal threats and criminality.

Mr. Peter Mireku, the Commissioner, spoke of plans to digitize its operations for effective tax payment monitoring.

Through collaboration with the police, a number of slot machines (jackpot) had been seized across the country over violations of the Commission’s rules and regulations.

Mr. Mireku announced that its revenue shot up by 41.2 per cent, last year, and expressed optimism that it would go up further, this year.

It would continue to protect the public from fraudulent operators, he added.

GNA