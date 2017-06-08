By Theophania Dzadza/ Priscilla S. Djentuh/ Doris Ablordey, GNA Accra, May 8, GNA - Fruit sellers say there is low patronage of their products despite availability of the produce. This is because of high prices at the farm gates, which translates into high retail prices. During a survey conducted by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at the Tema Station Market, the fruit sellers mostly women bemoaned

Ms Mavis Lawson, a mango seller, said although big mangoes (saloon mangoes) were in season, she was unable to order for large quantities for sale because they get rotten due to limited storing spaces.

On how she prevents the ones she had from decaying, she always went in for more unripe mangoes.

Ms Lawson said big mangoes, oranges and avocado were in season whereas pawpaw, small mangoes, pineapples and watermelons were going out of season.

According to her, she buys her mangoes from Somanya in the Eastern Region but others buy theirs from Kintampo in the Brong- Ahafo Region and Dodowa in the Greater Accra Region.

She explained that the mangoes came yearly, starting from May and “Right now I sell three for GH¢10.00 depending on the size”, she said.

“It was profitable when in season and during that time I can sell four mangoes for GH¢2.00”, she added.

Naa Ayorkor, an orange seller, said due to inadequate proper storage places she bought her oranges in small quantities.

“I do not buy a lot of oranges because I cannot keep them for long else it will get rotten”.

She added that oranges were always available and prices reduce during December/ Christmas seasons.

“I get my oranges from Agbogboloshie and I have been in this business for the past 10 years,” she said.

Ms Fusena Aziz, also a fruits vendor, denied speculations that chemicals were being used to ripen premature fruits for sale.

She said she does not use chemical in ripening her fruits for sale because it was not a healthy thing to do.

A study by the Oxford University this year indicates that eating fresh fruits daily could reduce the risk of diabetes by 12 per cent.

Eating five servings of fruits daily also reduces disease risks including stroke, heart diseases and early deaths, according to scientists.

It also aids in easy digestion of food.

