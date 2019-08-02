news, story, article

Accra, Aug. 2, GNA - Franko Trading Enterprise, a leading retail and wholesale mobile phone and accessories company will this month reward its customers with prizes which include shopping vouchers and gift items.

The customers would be entailed to use the vouchers to buy any range of Huawei phones from any of its Franko’s 30 branches across the country, a statement issued and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Friday stated.

The statement encouraged customers to shop online with great ease as you pay on delivery, which guarantees a fast and reliable delivery with extra convenience, allowing you to make stress free Purchase.

It said, “Franko Trading Enterprise has payment options for everyone irrespective of taste, class, and preferences. Shopping online in Ghana is easy and convenient with us.

“The Franko Online Shop provides you with a wide range of products you can trust. Take part in the deals of the day and discover the best prices on a wide range of products. Enjoy special discounts with best deals at unbeatable prices.

