Nsawam (E/R), Oct. 28, GNA – The ARK Development Organisation, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), has trained more than 40 persons from the Nsawam Adoagyiri Municipality in revenue mobilisation and utilisation at a workshop at Nsawam.

The entrepreneurs, traders, traditional rulers, assembly members, the media, women groups and unit committee members were trained on how to promote citizens’ participation in local governance to improve accountability of the Nsawam Adoagyiri Municipal Assembly.

STAR-Ghana supported the workshop and it is also sponsoring a Local Governance Project in the Nsawam Adoagyiri Municipality through its partners – UKaid, DANIDA and the European Union.

Mr Emmanuel Kwafo Mintah, the Executive Director of the ARK Development Organisation, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said the Nsawam Municipality was one of the four zones of the project.

He said revenue generation was key to development and urged the people to willingly pay their levies and taxes to help undertake development initiatives to improve their living conditions.

Mr Mintah called on the Assembly and Unit Committee members to educate the people on the essence of revenue mobilisation to help them appreciate the need to pay taxes.

Mr Peter Kuugyire, the Municipal Education Officer, gave the assurance that the Assembly would vigorously pursue revenue mobilisation awareness to ensure attitudinal change towards local governance participation and provision of social amenities.

He urged assembly members, traditional rulers and unit committee members to take the pains to supervise developmental projects being undertaken by the Assembly in their communities.

Mr Peter Okyere Darko and Mr Bright Owusu, the resource persons at the workshop, said the roles and responsibilities of the citizens were critical in revenue mobilisation and urged participants not to rest on their oars in supporting the Assembly to generate funds for development.

