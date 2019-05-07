news, story, article

By Morkporkpor Anku, GNA



Accra, May 7, GNA - Mr Odun Odunfa, the Managing Director of First Atlantic Bank, has been adjudged the Outstanding Banking and Finance CEO of the Year 2018 at the 9th Ghana Entrepreneurs and Corporate Executives Awards 2019 in Accra.

The event saw other entrepreneurs and corporate executives been honoured, rewarded, inspired and recognized for successfully owning and managing their organizations in the private and public sectors.

The awards night was on the theme: “Promoting United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals through Private and Public Sector Partnership.”

Mr Odunfa, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency after the Awards, said it was a validation of all the hard work done over the years.

He said “it is a good thing to know that people value your work and seeks to honour you.”

“It is an award that is valued, we did not know, we were going to be selected and they did their own independent research on the Bank,” he added.

The MD said Management wanted the Bank to be among the first top five Banks in Ghana and they intend to expand their franchise across the West Africa Region.

Mr Odunfa said “we want to take Banking from Ghana to the world and we are working hard on achieving that.”

He said the Management of the Bank was focused on the principles of Banking and corporate governance and were doing things properly to improve on its operations.

A statement from the organizers, the Entrepreneurs Foundation of Ghana, said the intention was to give a worthy individual the recognition he/she deserves as well as to use their example to inspire other companies, corporate executives, public sector executives and business leaders to achieve similar success.

It said the Awards focused on the exceptional contribution of entrepreneurs and business executives who drive Ghana’s private.

The awards spotlight is on the success of individuals in top executive positions who make the companies profitable such as Founders, CEOs, Managing Directors, Board Chairpersons, Director Generals, Directors and Corporate senior-level management.

GNA