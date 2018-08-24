By Emelia B. Addae, GNA Akim Oda (E/R), Aug 24, GNA - The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has connected 15,000 new customers to the national grid in the Eastern Region from the beginning of this year under the Self Help Electrification Project (SHEP) and the Rural Electrification Project of the company. This was disclosed by Mr Michael Baah, the Eastern Regional Manager of ECG at t

Akim Oda (E/R), Aug 24, GNA - The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has connected 15,000 new customers to the national grid in the Eastern Region from the beginning of this year under the Self Help Electrification Project (SHEP) and the Rural Electrification Project of the company.

This was disclosed by Mr Michael Baah, the Eastern Regional Manager of ECG at this year’s Customer Interaction Day of the company at Akim Oday.

The day is an annual event organised by ECG in the Eastern Region to create a platform for customers to interact with management of the company.

He said the company has rolled out initiatives to improve customer services by establishing two customer services centres in Ofoase and Achiase and also set up a help desk to receive customer complaints.

Mr Baah said ECG had constructed an express feeder from Akwatia to Akim Oda to ensure system stability and reliability to ensure that industries in Akim Oda District received stable supply.

Mr Baah cautioned the public against illegal connection meter tampering, meter by pass, self - connection and illegal network extensions and explained that such malpractices undermined development.

The Regional Manager said, ECG also faced the challenges such as bush fires which resulted in burning of electricity distribution poles and caused loss of huge sum of money meant for developing the system of the company.

