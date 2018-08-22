By Eunice Hilda Ampomah, GNA Accra, Aug. 22, GNA - Fidelity Bank, a privately owned Bank, has unveiled an exclusive value-driven campaign dubbed ‘Switch & Smile’ in their quest to give more value to existing and potential customers. According to a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency and signed by Mr. Jim Baiden, Managing Director of the Bank, the Campaign, which is aimed at making

According to a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency and signed by Mr. Jim Baiden, Managing Director of the Bank, the Campaign, which is aimed at making salary accounts attractive and valuable for customers and put smiles on their faces, will run for a period of three months, beginning from August 2018 to October 2018.

The statement explained that the Campaign would give great benefits to people, who already have their salary accounts at Fidelity Bank and to those who switch their salary accounts to Fidelity Bank as well as those who open new salary accounts at Fidelity Bank.

“Customers who switch their salary accounts to Fidelity Bank or new customers who open new salary accounts will benefit from a bigger loan ticket processed in two days. To add to the excitement of this campaign, huge discounts from Fidelity Bank’s lifestyle partners await customers, who switch their accounts. Customers will indeed have many reasons to smile with this campaign”, the statement explained.

Speaking on the benefits of the campaign, Mr Baiden said: “we want to give more value to salary account holders and therefore those who switch their accounts to Fidelity Bank can enjoy loans as much as GH¢200,000.00 in two days with no processing fee. We will also make you smile more by giving you up to GH¢50,000.00 life insurance cover with no premium.”

According to the statement, “customers who switch to Fidelity Bank can be assured of the high security of their salary deposits, as they will be dealing with a local bank with world class standards. At Fidelity Bank, we are proud to say that we have one of the best Capital Adequacy Ratio in the industry as well as the best Liquidity Ratio.”

Mr Baiden said the main focus of Fidelity Bank is to keep customers smiling and provide them with more purchasing power for their needs.

The statement added that the ‘Switch & Smile’ campaign is targeted at salaried workers across the country and has additional benefits like salary overdrafts, auto loans, mortgage loans and consumer asset finance loans.

Fidelity Bank is Ghana’s largest privately owned Bank with 77 branches. It was issued with its universal banking license on 28th June 2006 making it the 22nd bank to be licensed by the Bank of Ghana under the new Banking Act, 2004 (Act 673).

The Bank is owned by Ghanaian individuals, institutional investors and its senior executives, with two subsidiaries: Fidelity Asia Bank Limited and Fidelity Securities Limited.

